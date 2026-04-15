TMC alleges EC ‘WhatsApp directive’ against Abhishek; writes to EC over Adhikari remarks

Tensions between West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) escalated again after the party alleged that a secret “WhatsApp directive” had been issued to search vehicles of its senior leaders.

In a strongly worded complaint to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and state CEO Manoj Agarwal, the TMC claimed the alleged order singles out party MP and general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee, amid suspicions of illicit fund transfers.

The party released two screenshots from a WhatsApp group, claiming the EC instructed police observers and expenditure observers to conduct “surprise” checks on vehicles of TMC leaders and ministers who have security cover, with monitoring from a central control room.

According to the screenshots, the checks were linked to alleged distribution of money disguised as medical camps in districts including Nadia, Basirhat, Bongaon, Canning, Tehatta, Ranaghat, Kakdwip, Magrahat-II, Diamond Harbour Blocks I and II, Falta and Lalbagh. Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were reportedly asked to cooperate fully.

Amid the controversy, chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenged Central agencies during a rally in North Dinajpur district's Islampur, questioning why the alleged checks appeared to target only TMC leaders.

“Central teams checked my car at Dum Dum airport. Go ahead, search it daily — if you dare. But why only TMC? Search the prime minister, the home minister, CRPF and BJP vehicles too,” she said.