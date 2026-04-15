TMC alleges EC ‘WhatsApp directive’ against Abhishek; writes to EC over Adhikari remarks
Party seeks probe into alleged vehicle searches, flags Suvendu Adhikari’s warning to migrant workers; governor’s Poila Baisakh remarks add to row
Tensions between West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) escalated again after the party alleged that a secret “WhatsApp directive” had been issued to search vehicles of its senior leaders.
In a strongly worded complaint to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and state CEO Manoj Agarwal, the TMC claimed the alleged order singles out party MP and general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee, amid suspicions of illicit fund transfers.
The party released two screenshots from a WhatsApp group, claiming the EC instructed police observers and expenditure observers to conduct “surprise” checks on vehicles of TMC leaders and ministers who have security cover, with monitoring from a central control room.
According to the screenshots, the checks were linked to alleged distribution of money disguised as medical camps in districts including Nadia, Basirhat, Bongaon, Canning, Tehatta, Ranaghat, Kakdwip, Magrahat-II, Diamond Harbour Blocks I and II, Falta and Lalbagh. Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were reportedly asked to cooperate fully.
Amid the controversy, chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenged Central agencies during a rally in North Dinajpur district's Islampur, questioning why the alleged checks appeared to target only TMC leaders.
“Central teams checked my car at Dum Dum airport. Go ahead, search it daily — if you dare. But why only TMC? Search the prime minister, the home minister, CRPF and BJP vehicles too,” she said.
Responding to allegations of cash transfers involving Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, the chief minister said: “Union ministers bring money; I know what is carried in Central force vehicles. I am not a thief like the BJP—search me, I am clean.”
TMC spokesperson Joyprakash Majumder questioned why Mamata Banerjee’s vehicles were explicitly exempted in the screenshots, arguing that the directive appeared selectively targeted.
“What kind of democracy is this?” he asked, adding that the screenshots mention “Abhishek” twice — once without a surname — and refer to his wife without naming her, creating ambiguity but, according to the party, reinforcing concerns of selective targeting.
In its complaint, the TMC demanded an internal probe to identify those responsible for the alleged directive, an immediate halt to what it termed “harassment” of its leaders, and removal of the officials concerned from election duty.
The dispute adds to an ongoing standoff between the party and the poll body, with the TMC repeatedly alleging bias in favour of the BJP-led Union government.
In a separate development, the TMC also lodged a complaint against leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari over remarks made at a rally in his constituency of Nandigram.
Addressing migrant workers from the constituency, Adhikari said more than 30,000 residents work in BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha, warning them against voting incorrectly.
“There are 30,000 migrant workers… 1,100 Muslim young men from Nandigram live in Gujarat; 800 in Odisha; and 3,300 in Maharashtra. Whose government is there? BJP’s. Don’t make a mistake… so that there are no problems after 4 May (the day of election results),” Adhikari said.
TMC’s Nandigram candidate Pabitra Kar criticised the remarks, accusing Adhikari of attempting to intimidate voters. “His politics is based on threats and fear. As an elected representative, he should ensure peace, not scare people. Nandigram will respond through the EVM,” Kar said.
Residents with family members working outside the state expressed concern over the comments. Yakub Sheikh, a 28-year-old migrant worker employed in Gujarat, said such remarks create anxiety among families dependent on out-of-state jobs. “We have left our families behind to earn a living. Now there are threats over votes — it is worrying,” he said over the phone.
The Election Commission has not yet commented on the alleged WhatsApp directive or the complaints filed by the TMC.
Meanwhile, another controversy surfaced on Poila Baisakh (the Bengali New Year today, 15 April) after West Bengal governor R.N. Ravi called for efforts to restore the state’s “lost glory”, remarks that triggered political reactions amid election season.
Speaking at an event at Raj Bhavan, Ravi noted that West Bengal had once ranked among India’s top three economies, contributing more than 10 per cent to national GDP in the 1960s, but now accounts for around 5 per cent and trails several states in per capita income.
“Poila Baisakh is a day of resolve. Let us awaken, become agents of change and help lead India’s march forward. This is the land of Mother Durga,” he said.
Majumder criticised the governor’s remarks, accusing him of lacking familiarity with Bengal’s cultural traditions.
As the election campaign intensifies, the exchange of allegations and counter-allegations has sharpened the political atmosphere, with both sides accusing the other of intimidation and bias.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines