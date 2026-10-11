What can one expect from Supreme Court? Not much, says Kapil Sibal

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the legality of preventive arrests linked to Delhi protests, asking why people were detained from trains, railway stations, homes and other states under Section 163 of the BNSS

Sibal and lawyers’ groups alleged arbitrary detentions, physical assaults, confiscation of phones and denial of legal access, raising concerns over violations of arrest procedures and detainees’ rights

The Lawyers’ Association for Constitution demanded action over alleged police assault and illegal detention of lawyers, while questions remain over whether Delhi Police bodycam footage will be examined

“If prohibitory orders against public gatherings were in force at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, how and why were people being arrested from trains, railway stations and other states? Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) — the provision corresponding to Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) — was not in force inside the Air India aircraft from which the three founders of the Cockroach Janta Party were detained,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal said at a press briefing on Saturday.

“How were people detained from their homes, and under which legal provision?” he asked.

He also questioned the propriety and legality of imposing Section 163 indiscriminately and for prolonged periods. The provision is intended to prevent threats to public order. Sibal asked what intelligence inputs had led Delhi Police to conclude that protests demanding electoral reforms and the resignation of the chief election commissioner (CEC) would adversely affect public order.

He questioned what he described as arbitrary police action. While police have the authority to detain and arrest people, the law requires them to communicate the grounds for arrest. Arrested individuals also have the right to consult a lawyer and inform their relatives. The police are required to inform the family where a detained person is being taken. However, the manner in which people were detained and arrested across New Delhi on 10 October resembled kidnapping more than lawful arrest, Sibal said.