Punjab: Do Sunil Jakhar resignation reports hint at cracks in BJP?

Amid increasing speculation over Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar’s resignation, the party has dismissed it as “totally baseless”.

Jakhar, a former Congress leader whose father and veteran Congress leader Balram Jakhar served as the longest-serving speaker of the Lok Sabha, is reportedly upset with the state BJP's functioning.

Sunil Jakhar served as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee from 2017-21. He was elected three consecutive times from the Abohar Assembly segment and held the position of leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2012-17.

A long-time member of the Congress, Jakhar was associated with the party for five decades before parting ways in 2022. He joined the BJP in May that year, three months after the Congress suffered a big defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections.