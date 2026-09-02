What is a totaliser? And why is it back in news? 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 September, that it had convened an all-party meeting on using a machine called a 'totaliser' for counting votes recorded by EVMs. However, half of the national parties, three out of six, had opposed it, and so did 68 per cent of state-level parties. The government had referred the issue to a group of ministers, who too opposed the introduction of the machine, the court was told.

Here is an explainer on that machine:

Why are totalisers back in news?

Because a Supreme Court bench presided over by CJI Surya Kant on 1 September sought the Union government’s views on its use to count votes. The bench was hearing petitions seeking directions to the ECI to declare results of an entire constituency and not reveal booth-wise voting figures. Petitioners claimed the use of totalisers was necessary to protect voter anonymity and prevent post-poll violence. Voters, they argued, face intimidation because political parties now know who they voted for.

What is a totaliser?

A totaliser is a machine which allows votes from 14 booths to be counted together, instead of individual polling booths. The machine was developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bengaluru and the Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. The interface connects to the control units of a 14-EVM cluster, and the consolidated vote count for each candidate is obtained by pressing the result button on the totaliser.

When was its use recommended?

The ECI had first recommended the use of the totaliser in 2008. A PIL was also filed before the Supreme Court in 2014 seeking mixing up of votes from different booths, just as paper ballots were mixed before counting to prevent disclosure of booth-wise voting patterns.