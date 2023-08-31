Should we expect a prime ministerial 'face' from the 3rd I.N.D.I.A meet on 31 August?

Speculation has been rife about a 'prime ministerial' face from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at their meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Supporters of both the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee predictably rooted for their party leaders when asked questions by the press. Supporters of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar have been vociferous too.

However, Kumar in Patna and Sharad Pawar in Mumbai both played down the hype, saying that all they would be doing this week would be to choose a convenor and form sub-committees, perhaps even state-wise, so that seat sharing arrangements could get underway at the earliest.

This was essential because there are some parties represented in the INDIA bloc that are rivals to each other in their respective states — for example, the Communist parties, the Indian National Congress and the TMC in Bengal; the AAP and the Congress in Delhi; the Congress and the Communists in Kerala; and so on.