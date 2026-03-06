What Trump did to Maduro, Modi has done to Nitish Kumar: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday attacked the BJP over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to Kumar what former US President Donald Trump did to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

His remarks came a day after Nitish Kumar, the long‑serving chief minister of Bihar, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections — a move that effectively draws the curtain on his current tenure in the state’s top executive post and thrusts Bihar politics into fresh uncertainty.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, Ramesh said, "What Trump did to Maduro, Modi ji has done to Nitish Kumar. This is a coup."

The US military had seized Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their Caracas home on 3 January in a stunning operation that landed them in New York to face federal drug trafficking charges.

Ramesh, speaking to the press and in posts on social media, invoked dramatic imagery and international analogies to underscore his criticism. In his telling, the transition — which paves the way for a fresh government in Patna, widely expected to be led by the BJP — amounts to a betrayal of voters who returned Kumar to power just months ago following the assembly polls. “A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place,” he asserted, describing the development as “a huge betrayal of the people’s mandate.”