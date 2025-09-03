What will Modi do about US tariff impact on TN textiles, jobs, DMK asks

Underscoring the impact of American tariffs on the textiles industry in Tamil Nadu's western region, the state's ruling DMK has questioned what the BJP-led Union government will do to protect the area's industries, noting the saffron party's efforts to win votes there.

Citing Indian exports to the US, including textiles, the DMK's official newspaper Murasoli stated that the share of Tamil Nadu's western belt, encompassing Coimbatore and Tiruppur, is significant in textiles and related exports.

In an editorial on 3 September, the Tamil daily cited data showing annual textiles exports to the US from Tiruppur of approximately Rs 12,000 crore. It said owing to the American tariffs, within the Tiruppur region alone, 5 lakh workers could lose their jobs and 3,000 industrial units close down.

The US tariffs have left the western region on the boil, the editorial said and asked, "What is the BJP government going to do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore? What is PM Modi going to do to protect the western region? The BJP is a party that always works by aiming at the western region. The BJP targets the votes of people in the western region; what it is going to do to protect the industries in the western region?"

The editorial alleged that PM Modi does everything for the sake of Adani and Ambani, adding that the question now is, what has Modi done to safeguard Tiruppur and Coimbatore textiles and allied industries?