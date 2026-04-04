When injustice becomes law, resistance is only way out: CPI(M) on Malda gherao

Senior CPI(M) leader Md Salim defended the gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda, saying that “when injustice becomes law, resistance is the only way out”.

Speaking to PTI on the violent events and high drama that unfolded on Wednesday, 1 April and continued into the early hours of Thursday, Salim — the party's West Bengal state secretary and a politburo member — described the incident as an “inevitable fallout of the abject failure of both the Centre and the state to reflect people’s aspirations and publish an error-free electoral roll”.

“Such agitations are bound to happen when the citizenship and voting rights of people are taken away. The Election Commission (EC) is violating the People’s Representative Act. When criminal-minded people become legislators, they fail to address emerging issues by enacting laws and enhancing the power of executives and bureaucrats. It has hence come down to people versus the executives,” Salim said.

“When executives, starting from the BDOs (block development officers) to the CEO (chief electoral officer) and all the way up to the EC, fail to deliver justice, the character of administration becomes a police state. They then sway from the democratic path and take hard coercive steps,” he added.

Seven judicial officers were held hostage inside the local BDO office in the Mothabari area of Malda district, while an eighth officer was confined inside a vehicle for about nine hours on Wednesday, after a large crowd protesting the post-SIR deletion of names from voters’ lists turned violent. Protesters blocked roads, vandalised vehicles and allegedly attacked police personnel.

So far, at least 35 people have been arrested by the state CID in connection with the violence. The National Investigation Agency has now been tasked by the EC with probing the incident, following a directive from the Supreme Court, which has censured the West Bengal administration over the developments.