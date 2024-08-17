Who will be the next BJP president?

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s below-par performance in the Lok Sabha elections seems to have knocked it off its high horse. From declaring that the BJP had outgrown the RSS to huddling with the RSS over the choice of BJP president must have been a journey full of political lessons—how the mighty Modi–Shah duo and their cronies have been humbled.

Modi, you may recall, hasn’t had a single one-on-one meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the past 10 years. Yet, on 12 August, Shah and BJP general secretary B.L. Santhosh were closeted with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and joint general secretary Arun Kumar for five hours, at defence minister Rajnath Singh’s residence.

The meeting came ahead of the crucial three-day coordination meeting of the two organisations in Palakkad, Kerala, starting on 31 August.

Jagat Prakash Nadda’s term as national president of the BJP ended in January but was extended by six months before the parliamentary elections. The extension period ended on 30 June, and here we are well into the second half of August, with nary a sign of a new president. Why? Because the BJP leadership hasn’t yet found a candidate that the RSS approves of.