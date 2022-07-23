Whose Sena is it anyway? Thackerays hit the street for dialogue with followers

Uddhav Thackeray may have lost the chief minister’s office but Maharashtrians continue to identify the Shiv Sena with him. They now refer to the party as ‘Uddhav Thackeray chi Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena) while the rebels are identified as ‘Eknath Shinde chi gat’ (Eknath Shinde’s faction); and the Thackerays are doing everything to reclaim the party’s flag, the legacy of Shivaji and the tiger face and the Marathi Manoos—and do everything to retain the party’s bow and arrow symbol it shares with JMM as both are regional parties.

Thackerays are also out to cash in on the Marathi outrage at one of them being humiliated by a Gujarati-dominated BJP. Maharashtrians have harboured a deep distrust of Gujaratis ever since Morarji Desai, former chief minister of undivided Bombay State, ordered firing on protesters that killed 106 of them in Mumbai during the Samyukta Maharashtra agitation in the 1950s. It is a sentiment that precedes the formation of the Shiv Sena in 1966.

The stark contrast between Shiv Sena in office and Shiv Sena in the opposition is known to people in Maharashtra. A rough and tough lot, Shiv Sainiks thrive in the rain and under the Sun, in the rough and tumble outside on the street than in luxury hotel rooms and airconditioned offices. It is this constituency that Aditya Thackeray is setting out to woo in the next few days as he criss-crosses the state to hold ‘Shiv Samvad’, a dialoguewith the people.

Unlike 2019 when Aaditya Thackeray was being groomed for the job of the deputy chief minister under Devendra Fadnavis, no PR agency or event manager has been engaged for the dialogue. The PR agencies had then banished Shiv Sainiks to the back benches because they did not make for a pretty picture, and utilised to arrange chairs. This time the Shiv Sainiks will be in charge and manage the Shiv Samvad.