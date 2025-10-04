Why a loyalty test for Ladakh?

It required special talent to turn peaceful Ladakh into a troubled hotspot in just two weeks. The lieutenant governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, an old RSS hand, and Union home minister Amit Shah can claim the dubious credit of alienating the population of Ladakh and Kargil in one fell swoop. The peaceable folk of Ladakh are today seething — their Gandhian leader has been arrested, their loyalty to India is being questioned and they are being branded ‘anti-nationals’.

The region’s patience was already sorely tested with the Centre having stalled its longstanding demands of statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution — which offers special protections for tribal communities in a predominantly tribal state. Promises the BJP made in its election manifestos of 2019 and 2020 (ahead of the hill council polls) remained unkept for six long years.

To nudge New Delhi into resuming talks, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) launched a 35-day hunger strike starting on 10 September. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 10 others joined the fast. Eleven days in, the government responded, announcing that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) would hold talks with the LAB and KDA on 6 October. The protesters, angered by the delay, rejected the proposal and declared that their fast would continue.

At a press conference, they voiced a deeper frustration. Ladakhi youth, Wangchuk said, were losing faith in non-violence, convinced that peaceful methods had failed to bring results. His fears proved true just two days later. A group of young men, enraged and impatient, set fire to the BJP office on 24 September. Police opened fire, killing four, and injuring hundreds.

The aftermath was swift. Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast, only to be arrested on 26 September under the National Security Act (NSA) for sedition, accused of inciting the mob and conspiring to ‘overthrow’ the administration.