‘Why are you and your police so afraid of women?’ Rahul asks Shah

Rahul Gandhi accuses Delhi Police of following pattern of silencing women who question those in power.

He cites allegations by journalists Shaheen and Nafisa Khan of assault at Saket police station and complaints by women journalists during Jantar Mantar protests.

Gandhi demands release of Saket police station CCTV footage and action against police personnel found guilty.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 5 October accused Delhi Police of following a pattern of silencing women who question those in power, and demanded action against police personnel accused of assaulting and mistreating women journalists.

In a video post on X, Gandhi said, ‘What’s happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions.’

The video attached to his post was of him meeting journalists Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan of 4PM News Network, who alleged that they were detained and assaulted inside Delhi’s Saket police station on 3 September while covering an event attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

The two journalists had gone to cover the inauguration of a new wing at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket and said they were attempting to question the chief minister when police intervened. According to their account, they were taken to Saket police station, where they alleged that their phones were seized and they were threatened with jail time and booked in FIRs. They further alleged that they were taken into a room and beaten by police personnel, including women officers.