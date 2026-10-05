‘Why are you and your police so afraid of women?’ Rahul asks Shah
Lok Sabha LoP seeks release of Saket police station CCTV and action against cops over incident of assault on women journalists
Rahul Gandhi accuses Delhi Police of following pattern of silencing women who question those in power.
He cites allegations by journalists Shaheen and Nafisa Khan of assault at Saket police station and complaints by women journalists during Jantar Mantar protests.
Gandhi demands release of Saket police station CCTV footage and action against police personnel found guilty.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 5 October accused Delhi Police of following a pattern of silencing women who question those in power, and demanded action against police personnel accused of assaulting and mistreating women journalists.
In a video post on X, Gandhi said, ‘What’s happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions.’
The video attached to his post was of him meeting journalists Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan of 4PM News Network, who alleged that they were detained and assaulted inside Delhi’s Saket police station on 3 September while covering an event attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.
The two journalists had gone to cover the inauguration of a new wing at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket and said they were attempting to question the chief minister when police intervened. According to their account, they were taken to Saket police station, where they alleged that their phones were seized and they were threatened with jail time and booked in FIRs. They further alleged that they were taken into a room and beaten by police personnel, including women officers.
Shaheen alleged that the treatment became more severe after a police officer realised that she and Nafisa were Muslim. She has alleged that the two were slapped, kicked, dragged by their hair and beaten with batons. Videos released by their news organisation showed the journalists displaying injuries, including bruising on their arms and legs.
The allegations have been denied by the Delhi Police, who said the journalists had parked their scooter in a manner that obstructed a designated VVIP route and that they were taken to the police station after allegedly refusing repeated instructions to clear the area. The police have described the allegations of assault and religious targeting as false and misleading.
The issue has resurfaced amid a separate controversy involving women journalists covering protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on 3 October.
Three women journalists alleged that they were sexually harassed and manhandled by police personnel while covering the protests. Delhi Police has transferred their complaints to the Crime Branch for a ‘fair and impartial enquiry’, and said the complainants underwent medical examinations. Police have also sought video footage from members of the public as part of the investigation.
Gandhi said women journalists at the Jantar Mantar protests had complained of misbehaviour by male police personnel and alleged that cameras were snatched and journalists dragged away.
He also demanded the release of the complete CCTV footage from Saket police station and asked for immediate action against police personnel found guilty.
‘A few weeks ago, Shaheen and Nafisa recounted their experiences of violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station. Think about it—inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints. Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting women are now the ones posing a threat to them,’ Gandhi said.
He also directly questioned Union home minister Amit Shah over the conduct of the Delhi Police: ‘Mr Amit Shah — why are you and your police so afraid of women?’