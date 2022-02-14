Why BJP faces a drubbing at Ayodhya despite all its efforts to showcase Ram Mandir issue

Pandey, according to the residents of Ayodhya, may wrest the seat this time as people are deeply unhappy with the “misrule” of the Yogi government and an anti-BJP caste combination is getting consolidated in favor of Pandey.

OP Singh, who works at Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, said that a team of medical representatives comprising 30-40 people has been deployed to seek votes for the BJP under the leadership of Trust’s member Dr Anil Mishra. “The Trust team campaigning for the BJP is distributing prasad and asking people to sign a sapath patra (oath) to ensure the victory of BJP,” he added.

The oath reads: “Jo Ram ko lekar aaye hain, hum unko lekar aayenge”.

Though some feel that members of the Trust cannot campaign for a political party, legal experts say there is no such bar. A lawyer who did not wish to be named said, “This may invoke moral question, not legal.”

Another resident of Ayodhya, talking to NH, used a metaphor to explain the situation. “People have realized that Ram is a net which BJP uses to catch fish in the time of polls,” he said.

“People of Ayodhya gave power to the BJP but they got nothing other than neglect and a Hindutva tag over the last few decades,” Singh said.

He opined that despite the fact that a grand Ram temple is under construction, various sections of Hindu society are not satisfied with the ruling party.

It is worth mentioning here that put together, Muslims, Brahmins, and Yadavs form almost 50 percent of the electorate in this constituency.