Why does PM Modi identify himself as OBC if he says poor is only caste in country, asks Rahul

"Have you ever seen BJP leaders urinating on animals? But you have seen them urinating on an adivasi. Adivasi is a revolutionary word...Adivasis are the original owners of the country. BJP does not use this word because if they do, they'll have to return your land, water, and forests to you," he said.

The word vanvasi is an insult to tribals and Congress will not accept it, he said.

"Earlier, Modi ji used vanvasi word in his speeches but now he avoids this word. He has changed his words, but he can't change his thinking. His thinking is still to insult tribals," Gandhi alleged.

PM Modi said in his speech that the poor is the only caste in the country, Gandhi said, adding, "We all know there is Dalit, adivasi, and backward class people in the country. If there is only one caste in the country why does he call himself an OBC?"

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, he said, "What does Modi ji do? (He asks) Give your land to Adani ji? Adani ji snatches your land and when you oppose, the BJP government fires bullets at you. Adanji ji acquires your land and mines.