Why is PM Modi ‘steadfastly refusing’ to visit Manipur, asks Congress

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said he is off on his "periodic foreign jaunt" from Saturday, 16 November, where he will attempt to score domestic political points and asked why is he steadfastly refusing to visit the troubled state of Manipur.

The Opposition party's dig came as Prime Minister Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the annual G20 Summit and to Nigeria and Guyana as part of a three-nation tour beginning Saturday.

"For the next 3 days, we will be spared the non-biological PM's lie-surplus, dignity-deficit election campaign. He is off on his periodic foreign jaunt, where he will attempt to score domestic political points rather than engage in any pretence of statesmanship," said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.