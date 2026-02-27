Why Kejriwal’s discharge in liquor 'scam' case is a blow to the BJP

In what is being seen as a major political setback for the ruling BJP, a Delhi court on Friday discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 other accused — including controversial BRS leader K. Kavitha — in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal’s discharge significantly weakens what had become one of the BJP’s central political narratives against the Aam Aadmi Party government — corruption.

The alleged scam was projected by the ruling party as evidence of corruption at the highest levels of the AAP leadership, but now the acquittal order shows it was more about political vendetta and power politics, and less about the corruption.