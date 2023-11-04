Why no arrest of Mahadev app promoters? Congress hits back at Smriti Irani's hawala allegations

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Union minister Smriti Irani after she accused the grand old party of using 'hawala' money supplied by betting scam operators to fund its assembly election campaign in Chhattisgarh.

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after Irani, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, accused Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel of fighting the polls not with support from the people, but from hawala and betting operators.

"Satta (power) mein rah kar satta (betting) ka khel khela hai (Baghel has played the game of betting while in power)," she said, adding that an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe is based on details of investigations by police in Chhattisgarh as well as Andhra Pradesh, and asked if Baghel is putting his own government in the dock.

In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi-Shah-Sitharaman "financial masterclass" decided to legalise all online betting in India and levied 28 per cent GST on these unscrupulous activities.

“Looking at the operational status of the alleged criminal Mahadev App, it is our belief that the BJP has been funded by the Mahadev App and it will continue operating freely. This also provides a platform for BJP to push their political propaganda through investigating agencies. They are reluctant to arrest the kingpins, fearing the funding will stop,” he said.