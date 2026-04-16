Why the delay? Priyanka questions govt’s changing stand on women’s quota Bill

With a blend of history lesson and a sharp political critique, Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday questioned the Centre’s shifting stance on the implementation of the women’s reservation law, taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the special Parliament session on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Intervening in the debate, Priyanka raised concerns over the government’s decision to link the rollout of women’s reservation to a future delimitation exercise.

She asked why the quota could not be implemented immediately without waiting for an increase in the number of seats. “The Bill passed in 2023 clearly stated that a Census and delimitation would precede the implementation of women’s reservation. Has the government now changed its mind? Why does it want to move ahead on the basis of outdated data?” she asked.

Linking representation to population realities, the Wayanad MP argued that a caste-based census was essential for ensuring equitable political participation. “Fair representation cannot be ensured without updated data. The government’s reliance on the 2011 Census raises questions, particularly as it does not capture the OBC population,” she said.

"Is the Prime Minister intimidated by a caste-based census, fearing that when the real numbers come out, it will be revealed just how large and strong the OBC category is, and no one will be able to deny it then? By using the 2011 census as the basis for delimitation, PM Narendra Modi wants to snatch away the rights of the OBC category, but the Congress party will never allow that to happen," she said.