Why the South is angry

Is Gujarat a beggar state? Are we beggars? People of Gujarat send Rs 60,000 crore and what comes back?” scoffed the then chief minister Narendra Modi in December 2012. Come February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scoffing again. This time his barbs are aimed at the Opposition for sowing seeds of disunity and at the southern states for demanding a higher share of taxes from the Centre. ‘PM Modi is the political opposite of CM Modi,’ jibed former Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The provocation was a day-long fast led by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar. All the MPs and MLAs from the state gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 7 February.

BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya took to X to prove that, in absolute terms, the devolution of taxes to Karnataka in the 10 years since 2014 was two-and-a-half times more than in the previous decade (2004–2014). What he failed to mention was the surge in tax collection and correspondingly higher taxes contributed by the state during this decade.

“Around 4.5 lakh crore rupees will be Karnataka’s contribution to central taxes this year,” said Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy, but, according to the formula laid down by the 15th Finance Commission, “only Rs 50,000 crore will come back to the state from the central government”.

Not just Karnataka, the share of all five southern states has declined since 2020.

‘States contribute to the Union so that we can all grow. But the Union also has equal responsibilities towards every state. What would PM Narendra Modi say to CM Modi on the funds due to states?’ tweeted Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

What triggered the outrage was a table in the interim budget that indicated that this year Uttar Pradesh will receive a larger share of central taxes than all the southern states combined. On what grounds? Yes, UP is the largest state with a higher population but as per the 2011 census, the total population of the five southern states (240 million) was higher than the population of UP (199.8 million). The southern states are more efficient and have scored better on birth control and social indices. Why, then, are they being punished?

The BJP sneered at the comparisons and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of seeking an alibi for its inability to fund pre-election freebies as promised.

“For the last 30 years, tax devolution is increasing for the northern states and decreasing for South India. While we do not grudge paying for the development of the northern states, two issues need to be addressed. How long will the South sacrifice and why are the northern states unable to develop despite hand-holding and a higher share in taxes? Where is the money being spent?” asked Thiaga Rajan, at a panel discussion.

The controversy stoked strong feelings, with outline maps of the ‘United States of South India’ trending on social media. A sardonic post with a picture of bike riders read, ‘On our way to study and work hard, so that we can contribute more taxes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh so that they can raise their children and send them to Bengaluru to work.’ #SouthTaxMovement became the trending hashtag on micro blogging site X.