Why was Elvish Yadav invited to CM's Ganeshotsav, asks Maha Opposition

Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday, 3 November, slammed the presence of "a dubious drug addict" who was allegedly invited to the official residence of chief minister Eknath Shinde to perform a pooja during Ganeshotsav along with other celebrities.

Siddharth alias Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, who was seen performing an aarti at the CM’s home back in September, at the height of the Ganeshosav festival.

In a sensational development on Friday, Yadav was booked by Noida Police for allegedly supplying deadly snakes and venom for a rave party from where nine snakes were also recovered.

Based on a complaint filed by the NGO People For Animals (PFA), police raided a party hall and arrested five persons, though Yadav has denied the allegations, and is believed to be absconding.

Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress, the leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, said not only was a "toxic drug addict" like Yadav present, but he was also accorded hospitality by the CM and felicitated with a shawl and coconut.

"The CM had invited Elvish Yadav to Varsha bungalow... and now, he (Elvish) has been booked by police for committing the serious crime of making, consuming and selling drugs derived from snake venom," he said.