Will BJP bite the dust in UP like it did in West Bengal, or make a comeback against the odds like in Bihar?

What is clear is that the election in UP this time is not as one-sided as in 2017. BJP’s tally will fall, Samajwadi Party’s will rise. But few expect BJP’s tally to fall below 150 in the House of 403 (it had won 312 in 2017) or SP’s tally to go much beyond 200. The lack of enthusiasm among voters, with low polling in urban areas compared to rural areas, has also foxed poll pundits. Whose supporters did not come out to vote?

Congress and the BSP are both dark horses. While Modi or Amit Shah are predictably dismissive about the Congress, Shah’s effusive endorsement of the BSP and Mayawati’s graceful acknowledgment of the home minister’s large heart, has fuelled speculation. The Congress campaign across the state was visible on the ground. Priyanka Gandhi’s rallies and road shows drew large gatherings and her speeches went down well. After 30 years Congress seemed to be battle ready. But neither is seen as the main adversary, as a result of which Samajwadi Party has emerged the main contender by default. It will reap the resentment among people against the incumbent.

Violence in some places by BJP supporters also indicate that the ruling party is on a sticky wicket. ‘Kante Ka Takkar’ or a see-saw battle is on the cards at the very least in the ‘wave less’ election. Poll pundits are unanimous in saying that BJP’s tally will decline but nobody naturally knows by how many. It is estimated that the party dropped around 80 of its sitting MLAs instead of the 150 it had planned to drop at one time. Unnerved by defections as the election was announced and crowds thronging election rallies of Akhilesh Yadav, it developed cold feet.

With most sitting MLAs being reduced to a number, the Prime Minister and the chief minister hogging all the credit and the Baba berating them in public, the MLAs were said to be unpopular. A journalist visiting Varanasi quoted a disgruntled resident complaining that he had not seen the sitting MLA even once in five years. He would frequently read about the Prime Minister’s visit to the city, would even hear him or attend events where he was present. If the PM could visit his constituency so frequently, why couldn’t the MLA?

Although the comparison is possibly unfair, the conclusion is that most sitting BJP MLAs had become faceless and could lose. How many elections can the BJP win with the Prime Minister as its face? Indeed, even in Gorakhpur, home turf of chief minister Adityanath where he is expected to win, BJP in the last minute has dropped his photographs in favour of the PM in posters and buntings.