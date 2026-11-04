Will directly take oath as LS MP: Akhilesh quips on contesting UP 2027 polls

Akhilesh Yadav indicated he would not contest the 2027 UP assembly elections, saying he would become chief minister directly while remaining a Lok Sabha MP

Recalling his 2012 political journey, Yadav said he could follow a similar route if the SP returns to power

He attacked the BJP over alleged misgovernance and claimed it may drop around 200 sitting MLAs ahead of the 2027 polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that he will not contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying he would instead take oath as chief minister directly while continuing as a Lok Sabha member.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Varanasi on Tuesday, Yadav was asked whether he would contest the next year's Assembly elections, possibly from a constituency in the city.

Responding in his characteristic witty style, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "We become chief minister when we do not contest elections. So, we will do what is auspicious for us."

He further recalled his political journey in 2012, when he became chief minister despite being a Lok Sabha member from Kannauj. Indicating that he intended to follow a similar route in 2027, Yadav said he would take the oath as chief minister directly from Parliament.