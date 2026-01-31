‘Will file at least 100 cases’: Assam CM Himanta on Harsh Mander complaint

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he would file “at least 100 cases” against writer and social activist Harsh Mander after the latter lodged a police complaint against him over alleged hate speech targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme at Khumtai in Golaghat district, Sarma accused Mander of having “destroyed” the NRC (National Register of Citizens) process in Assam.

“Who is Harsh Mander? I have seen many like him,” the Chief Minister said. “He has filed one case against me. Just see, I will file at least 100 cases against him now as I have the necessary materials for it.”

According to reports, Mander filed a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station in Delhi, alleging that Sarma’s public statements promoted hatred, harassment and discrimination against Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.