Will finish off rural employment guarantee scheme: Priyanka Gandhi on G RAM G Bill

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the VB-G RAM G Bill, vowing an uncompromising fight against what she described as a move to dismantle the country’s flagship rural employment guarantee scheme.

Speaking soon after the Lok Sabha passed the legislation — amid noisy protests from Opposition benches — the Congress general secretary said the Bill, which seeks to replace the two-decade-old MGNREGA with a new rural jobs programme guaranteeing 125 days of work, amounted to nothing less than a death knell for the existing scheme.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the Opposition stood firmly united against the government’s move. “We will strongly oppose this Bill. All parties are unanimously against it,” she told reporters in the Parliament complex, accusing the Centre of masking its intentions behind what she called a deceptive promise of increased workdays.