Will Modi govt walk out of ‘one-sided’ US-India trade deal, asks Congress

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday sharpened his attack on the Centre after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose sweeping global tariffs.

The court, in a 6–3 ruling authored by chief justice John Roberts, held that Trump had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), declaring the far-reaching levies illegal — a significant blow to what had been a centrepiece of his second-term economic agenda.

In response, Trump announced a fresh move: a 150-day “temporary import surcharge” of 10 per cent ad valorem under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, effectively lowering the tariff rate from 18 per cent to 10 per cent.

Against this shifting legal and political backdrop, Surjewala took to X to raise a volley of pointed questions. “Are these tariffs sustainable vis-à-vis India? Can these provisions be justifiably applied to India?” he asked, demanding clarity on whether the revised tariff regime would still underpin the US-India Trade Deal (Framework Agreement).

"Will the Modi government now show the courage to walk out of a one-sided US - India Trade Deal, asked Surjewala.

The Congress leader said the agreement is already facing opposition from farmers, small and medium enterprises, energy experts, data specialists and economists. “Will these new tariffs still hold the US-India Trade Deal?” he asked, before pressing further: “Will the Modi government now show the courage to walk out of a one-sided deal?”