Will put pressure for restoration of J&K's statehood: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at an election rally in support of Congress-National Conference alliance candidates in the Surankote area of Poonch district, he further said, "If they fail to restore statehood after the elections, we will put pressure on them to ensure that your statehood is restored."

Gandhi alleged that Jammu and Kashmir was being ruled by Delhi and decisions were made by non-locals.

The Congress leader also accused the RSS-BJP of spreading hatred to divide people in the name of religion, caste, creed and region, and claimed the Congress had opened "shops of love in the markets of hate" to counter them.

The three-phase polls for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are currently underway. Voting for the second and third phases to be held on Wednesday and 1 October, respectively.

The results will be declared on 8 October.

Meanwhile, the Congress paid homage to Maharaja Hari Singh ji, the last ruling Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, on his birth anniversary.

As a visionary and progressive leader, Hari Singh ji advocated for social reforms, women's education, and the eradication of untouchability, leaving a lasting legacy in Indian history.

