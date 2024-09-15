Will resign as CM after two days, demand early polls in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 15 September, said he would resign after two days and would demand early polls in Delhi as he vowed not to sit in CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

Addressing a gathering here, CM Kejriwal said he is seeking early elections, in November.

He also announced that another AAP leader will be the chief minister till the elections conclude. He said the decision about the new CM will be taken in a few days.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy corruption case, said, "I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail."

"I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said.