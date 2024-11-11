Will retire if PM proves Cong collected Rs 700 cr for poll-bound states: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has said that he would retire from politics if Prime Minister Narendra Modi proves that the Congress government has mobilised Rs 700 crore for poll-bound states.

Siddaramaiah also challenged Modi that he should resign if he fails to prove his allegations made at Akola in Maharashtra.

"I am surprised to see the prime minister of this country lies so much. While campaigning somewhere in Maharashtra, the prime minister said that the Congress in Karnataka has collected Rs 700 crore through the excise department to send to Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and to spend on the bypolls," Siddaramaiah said at an election rally in Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday night.