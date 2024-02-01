Dharna from 2 Feb if BJP won't give Bengal its dues: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 31 January, said she would sit in dharna from 2 February if the BJP-led government at the Centre does not clear the state's dues.

Speaking at an official function in Malda, Banerjee urged party workers and those affected by the non-payment of funds to participate in the dharna, which is to be staged at the B.R. Ambedkar statue in the Red Road area in Kolkata.

"I have given them an ultimatum till 1 February to clear all dues of the state, failing which I will stage a dharna from 2 February," the Trinamool Congress supremo said. "If the dues are not cleared, I know how to get it through a movement.

"I urge all party leaders and workers to participate in the dharna... I want everyone's support," she said.

The chief minister claimed that the state's dues amount to a mammoth Rs 7,000 crore for several central schemes, including MGNREGA and PM Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY).