Will the anti-defection law apply to Chadha and six MPs? Here’s what experts say

The defection of seven Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered a complex constitutional debate over disqualification, party merger rules and the balance of power in the Upper House.

The defection by Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney has now leaft AAP with just three representatives in the Rajya Sabha.

Disqualification question hinges on merger clause

Experts suggest the seven MPs may avoid disqualification if their move qualifies as a “merger” under the anti-defection law. Chakshu Roy of PRS Legislative Research told The Indian Express that since more than two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members have shifted, the Chairman could accept the move as a valid merger and allow them to continue as BJP members.

He pointed to a past precedent when then Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu approved a similar merger involving members of another party joining the BJP.

However, former Lok Sabha Secretary General P D T Achary offered a more cautious view. He argued that the law requires the “original political party” — in this case led by Arvind Kejriwal — to merge with the BJP for the exemption to apply fully. He was quoted as saying that the final decision rests with the Rajya Sabha Chairman, and any ruling could be challenged in court.

Until such a decision is made, the defecting MPs will technically continue to be recognised as AAP members, despite publicly aligning with the BJP.