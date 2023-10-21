Will use social media, not advertisement banners for campaigning during 2024 LS polls: Gadkari

Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that he will use social media platforms and not the advertisement banners for campaign during the next year’s general elections.

He said that his work for the social upliftment and down to earth attitude will help him to win his constituency.

He said that he will seek blessings of people in his constituency through mobile network and social media platforms.

He said that the voters are smart. “Husband votes for one party while the wife votes for the other. But they accept gifts and benefits from all political parties,” Gadkari said during an interview to noted Marathi actor Prashant Damle.

He said that he will use social media platforms and reach out to the people to seek votes and put his good work for the development ahead of them.

He said that his family members are not his political heirs.