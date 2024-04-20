Will you put Ashok Chavan in jail as promised, Congress asks PM Modi

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether he would deliver on his promise to put the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan in jail.

Congress general-secretary Jairam Ramesh posed a few questions for PM Minister Modi ahead of his rally in Nanded and Parbhani.

"Today's questions for PM Modi as he heads to Nanded and Parbhani: Will the PM deliver on his promise to put BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan in jail? What is the BJP's plan to deal with Marathwada's worsening drought and water scarcity? Why has the Indian Railways performed so poorly in Nanded division?" Ramesh asked in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he dubbed as "jumla details", the Congress leader said the prime minister should revisit his words from his campaign in Nanded on 30 March 2014, when he launched a ferocious attack on Chavan, "now the latest labaarthi (beneficiary) of the 'BJP Washing Machine Yojana'.

"The PM declared Chavan an 'adarsh candidate', and said that 'the Congress is shameless' for having given him a ticket while he was under investigation," Ramesh said.

He said Modi had announced that he would send Chavan to jail "within six months" if he became prime minister. "A decade later, Chavan is not in jail, continues to be under investigation, and is a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP. Does PM Modi hold the BJP to be 'shameless' as well? Will he conspire to get Mr Chavan a clean chit soon? Will he deliver on his promise to put the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan in jail?" Ramesh asked.