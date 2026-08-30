Wise words abroad, silence at home: Sibal attacks Bhagwat

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks in the United States that “unity in diversity” is part of Bharat’s DNA, saying that words have little meaning unless they are reflected in action.

Sibal, an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, criticised Bhagwat’s comments and described them as “wise words abroad” but “silence at home”.

“Bhagwat in New York: ‘Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected’. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don't matter, actions must speak!” Sibal said in a post on X.

The Congress-led Opposition has often criticised the RSS and the BJP over issues concerning pluralism, minority rights and social harmony.

Sibal’s remarks came a day after Bhagwat, during his visit to the US, said that unity in diversity was intrinsic to Bharat’s identity and called for diversity to be celebrated, respected and accepted.

Bhagwat was addressing more than 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega gathering at the Infosys Theatre at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

The event, titled the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’, was organised by the American Hindus For Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.

In his nearly hour-long address, Bhagwat drew a comparison between the concepts associated with the United States and India.