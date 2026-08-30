Wise words abroad, silence at home: Sibal attacks Bhagwat
Sibal’s remarks come a day after Bhagwat says unity in diversity is intrinsic to Bharat’s identity
Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks in the United States that “unity in diversity” is part of Bharat’s DNA, saying that words have little meaning unless they are reflected in action.
Sibal, an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, criticised Bhagwat’s comments and described them as “wise words abroad” but “silence at home”.
“Bhagwat in New York: ‘Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected’. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don't matter, actions must speak!” Sibal said in a post on X.
The Congress-led Opposition has often criticised the RSS and the BJP over issues concerning pluralism, minority rights and social harmony.
Sibal’s remarks came a day after Bhagwat, during his visit to the US, said that unity in diversity was intrinsic to Bharat’s identity and called for diversity to be celebrated, respected and accepted.
Bhagwat was addressing more than 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega gathering at the Infosys Theatre at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.
The event, titled the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’, was organised by the American Hindus For Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.
In his nearly hour-long address, Bhagwat drew a comparison between the concepts associated with the United States and India.
“When we say America, United States of America, one word is often discussed, that is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed: unity in diversity,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.
The RSS chief said that both unity and diversity were embedded in the “DNA” of Bharat. He invoked the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, saying that every nation has a mission to accomplish and a destiny to fulfil.
“What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realise, and from time to time, make the world realise this unity in diversity,” Bhagwat said.
He further elaborated on the relationship between unity and diversity, saying that the existence of different identities does not undermine the underlying sense of oneness.
“We are one, and due to this diversity, that oneness is decorated,” he said.
Bhagwat stressed that diversity should not merely be tolerated but should be actively embraced.
“Diversity has to be celebrated, respected, accepted, and at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling,” he said.
His address was a call to the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders to embrace diversity, support different communities and recognise a shared sense of unity.
Sibal, however, questioned the contrast between Bhagwat’s message in the US and what he described as a lack of action or response on similar issues in India.
By saying that “words don't matter, actions must speak”, Sibal sought to shift the focus from Bhagwat’s articulation of unity and diversity to how such principles are reflected in public life and governance.
The remarks by both leaders come against the backdrop of an ongoing political debate in India over pluralism, diversity, national identity and the treatment of minority communities.
With PTI inputs