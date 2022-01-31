With Mayawati due to address her first rally, which way will Dalit votes swing in Western UP?

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will be addressing a public meeting in Agra on the second day of February, her first in this election and after a long time. She had earlier declared that she would not contest herself; and while other opposition and BJP rulers were holding road shows and campaigning from door to door, she was conspicuous by her absence.

The BSP chief was criticised sharply for deciding against alliances and for her invisibility on the ground. People wondered if she was indifferent to the election. Others accused her of having surrendered to the BJP. “She is afraid of BJP because they will come all out with central agencies (ED & CBI) against her”, claimed Indrajeet Saroj, Samajwadi Party general secretary.

Party cadres of BSP were undoubtedly missing Mayawati from the political landscape. Home Minister Amit Shah while attending a rally in Moradabad said, “She has confined herself in her home because it is cold outside.” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed surprise over the long silence of BSP leader, “I am surprised that BSP is not yet active this time”, said the Congress general secretary while adding, “Maybe BJP is exerting some pressure on her”.

Even now that she has decided to emerge from her cocoon and jump into the fray, sceptics wonder if this is too little and too late, a token appearance for form’s sake. Because her first election rally will be held just the day before nomination closes for the fourth phase of polling in the state.