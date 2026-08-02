Women and Gen Z in no mood to forget or forgive, show PM the mirror

India's women and Gen Z are in no mood to forgive and forget. If social media posts are any indication, the trolling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified after the PM's fourth attempt at posting an Instagram reel, in which he declared that he "wanted to forgive" the "naughty children who abused him and his mother" at last month's protest sites.

The PM's reels have triggered a spate of videos by women and young people savagely trolling him. In his latest reel, the prime minister was at his patronising best. He said he understood the anger in the country over the vulgar language used by "young and misguided children". Attempting to sound reasonable, the PM added that young people do make mistakes, but they can be corrected, and that he would like to forgive them for abusing him and his mother.

What was intended as an olive branch to Gen Z instead acted like a red rag to a bull. 'Why should children abuse you,' some asked mockingly, 'when they can abuse opposition leaders instead?'