Women voters emerge as a decisive force

Women can no longer be called silent voters. Coming out to vote in much larger numbers than ever before, women are quite literally deciding the fate of the nation. In Chhattisgarh, of the total of 15.50 million voters that cast their vote in all 90 constituencies, 7.8 million were women while 7.74 million were men. In more than 50 assembly seats, women voters outnumbered men, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

This is true in key tribal assemblies such as Bastar, Surguja, Jagdalpur and Dantewada, where tribal women who had cast their votes overwhelmingly for the Congress in the 2018 elections, swung the vote for the BJP to win 17 of the 29 ST seats.

Many factors caused this changeover. The saffron party’s decision to field a tribal woman leader, minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh Saruta, from the Bharatpur Sonhat seat as part of their push to build a nationalistic tribal identity created an impact on the ground, as did the BJP’s decision to nominate 14 women candidates as against the Congress’s three.

The Congress mismanaged their outreach programmes for women by failing to take action against groups attacking Christian tribals in Bastar. A state with only a two per cent Muslim population saw Hindu–Muslim riots. Instead of combating this with a firm hand as was done by his counterpart in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel stayed silent, thereby giving the BJP the upper hand.

Adivasi women voters were equally forceful in their criticism of how Baghel had failed to protect their jal, jangal, jameen (water, forest, land) against powerful corporate groups. His failure to address the problem of increasing alcoholism by curbing the sharp spike in alcohol sales also cost him dearly.

Madhya Pradesh, with its 230 assembly seats, also saw a sizeable turnout of women voters. Election Commission statistics show that while the men’s turnout was 78.21 per cent, the women voter turnout was 76.03 per cent, a 5.1 per cent increase from the 2018 election. Over 50 per cent of the new voters added this year were women. In fact, the number of women voters increased 2.79 per cent as against 2.30 per cent for men.