Women's Reservation Bill: Appeasement in election season

The Congress was equally persistent. Sonia Gandhi, as party president in 2017, and Rahul Gandhi, as president in 2018, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to use the BJP’s absolute majority in the Lok Sabha to get that same bill passed (for bills passed in the Upper House do not lapse).

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Mr Prime Minister, in many of your public rallies you have spoken about your passion for empowering women and involving them more meaningfully in public life… What better way to demonstrate your commitment to the cause of women than by offering your unconditional support to the Women’s Reservation Bill?”

Neither letter received a response. Reservation for women was never a topic on Modi’s monthly radio monologue Mann Ki Baat. His sphinx-like silence did not acknowledge the symbolic six-hour hunger strike of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in March 2023 — she too sought early passage of the bill, first introduced in 1996 by the United Front government headed by HD Deve Gowda. More than 10 Opposition parties joined the protest, including the CPI(M).

Neither the 13 September listing of business for the special session of Parliament nor the revised list of 17 September mentioned the women’s reservation bill. Yet, suddenly, it was cleared at an unscheduled Union cabinet meeting on the evening of 18 September. It was introduced the next day and passed on 20 September.

The despatch with which the bill was passed demonstrates that the government could have done so any time these nine years. Why wait for a special session, barely eight months before the general election?

It is obvious the government only acted when it feared losing out in the popularity stakes. This was not a proactive move but a reactionary one. The economy has been mishandled; people’s resentment over inflation and unemployment is growing. The BJP finds itself on the backfoot in the five states going to the polls later this year. It needed an ‘achievement’ to tom-tom.

Another reason the BJP had to bite the bullet now is that more women are keen to vote. In the 2019 general election, women voters (67.2%) edged past men (67%) for the first time since Independence, showing they are too important a constituency for political parties to ignore.