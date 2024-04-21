'Won't allow democracy to fail': Hemant Soren in message from jail

The BJP is trying to topple governments in opposition-ruled states but democracy cannot be allowed to fail, said former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a message from jail that his wife Kalpana read out at a mega rally in Ranchi on Sunday.

She was speaking at the opposition bloc INDIA's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally, which was attended by leaders of 28 parties.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and my husband Hemant Soren were jailed just before the elections by forces that were hatching conspiracies against their governments," she alleged.