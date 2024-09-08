Won't change my mind: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar on quitting Rajya Sabha, politics

TMC (Trinamool Congress) MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday wrote to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the chief of his party, stating that he has decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha and leave politics.

Speaking to NH during a brief phone call, Sircar said he was not going to reconsider his decision, though it was a "painful" one, and that he was willing to do whatever it took to see it through. "Once my mind is made up, I'm a pretty stubborn person" he added.

In his letter, the former IAS officer and Prasar Bharati CEO claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision. This comes in the wake of the Bengal government's handling of the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Hospital, and the mass outrage that has followed, including a cease-work protest by the hospital's junior doctors.

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps that government is taking now are too little and quite late," he said in his letter.