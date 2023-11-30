Wrong colour? Mamata writes to PM Modi to release NHM funds

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the latter's intervention in the release of Central funds to the state government under the National Health Mission (NHM).

"It is most unfortunate that recently, I was informed that the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has withheld fund release under the National Health Mission to West Bengal due to non-compliance of certain colour branding guidelines for Health & Wellness Centres, despite other conditions being fulfilled. The withholding of fund release would adversely deprive the poor people of their benefit," read the chief minister's letter, a copy of which is available with IANS.

In her letter, the chief minister has also pointed out that currently, there are 1,100 functional health and wellness centres in West Bengal, benefitting over 3,00,000 people in the state daily. "These buildings have been constructed since 2011 in accordance with the colour branding of the state," the letter read.