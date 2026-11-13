Yamuna dead fish row: Delhi BJP minister Sirsa points finger at AAP

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP leaders of dumping dead fish into the Yamuna to discredit the BJP government during Chhath Puja festivities

Sirsa linked the accusation to claims of progress on river cleaning, waste removal and air quality under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

The supplied report contains no independent verification of the accusation or the environmental claims, and no response from AAP

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of dumping dead fish into the Yamuna to undermine the BJP government’s claims of progress in cleaning the river, bringing Chhath Puja festivities into the political confrontation over Delhi’s environmental record.

In a video posted on X, Sirsa targeted AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s leadership, claiming they were attempting to discredit the administration of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The supplied report offers no independently verified evidence establishing that AAP leaders arranged the dumping of fish. It also contains no response from the party.

Sirsa claimed that fish bought from markets were being brought to the river and dumped there, and referred to videos that he said showed such activity. The report does not establish who filmed the videos, where they were recorded or whether they substantiate his accusation against AAP.

Invoking the religious significance of Chhath, the minister said such actions would disrespect devotees preparing to offer arghya, or ritual oblations, at the river.

He also questioned the appearance of white-coloured dead fish in the Yamuna, suggesting they had been brought from elsewhere. However, the colour of the fish alone does not establish their origin or how they died.