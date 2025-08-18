Yogendra Yadav calls EC presser a ‘sham’, flags 10 unanswered concerns

Activist Yogendra Yadav has accused the Election Commission of “empty talk and brazenness” after its press conference on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, claiming that the poll panel failed to address the key concerns raised by the Opposition.

Yadav was reacting to the Chief Election commissioner Gynaesh Kumar addressing a press conference in Delhi, where he defended the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar saying is aimed at removing all shortcomings in voter lists. While Kumar said the ECI does not discriminate among political parties, and both ruling and opposition parties are equal before the poll authority, he also blatantly ignored a host of questions posed, including those by journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta.

In a statement on X, Yadav said he had expected clear answers from the Commission but was instead met with evasive responses. He alleged that the briefing held on Sunday amounted to a “sham” and posed 10 specific questions that, according to him, remain unanswered.

The questions raised by Yadav are as follows: