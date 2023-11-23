You arrest four of us and I will get eight of your people arrested: Mamata Banerjee

Signalling a clear policy of retaliation in view of the successive arrests of Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweights in connection with various cases of alleged corruption, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said henceforth, if four persons from her team were arrested, she would ensure the counter-arrests of eight in all cases already framed against them.

“Four of our legislators (Anubrata Mandal, Manik Bhattacharya, Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriyo Mallick) are behind bars now. They want to lessen our count through such arrests. Now if they arrest four of us, I will get eight of them arrested by reopening old cases already registered against them,” the chief minister said, while addressing an organisational convention of the TMC at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Without naming state BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader who is now the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, the chief minister alleged that the central agencies were operating in the state "as per the instructions" of Adhikari.