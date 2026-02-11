You have sold India: Rahul Gandhi to govt during discussion on Union Budget

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharpened his criticism of the government over the interim India–US trade agreement, portraying it as a surrender of national leverage and situating his charge within a wider warning about geopolitical volatility, technological disruption and strategic vulnerability.

Participating in the Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget, Gandhi argued that the arrangement compromised India’s interests in energy, agriculture and digital governance, while contending that policymakers were ignoring the realities of an unstable international environment.

Drawing on the Economic Survey, he said the world was confronting intensifying geopolitical rivalry and the growing weaponisation of energy and finance, signalling a shift “from a world of stability to a world of instability”.