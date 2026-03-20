Youth Congress alleges harassment after AI Summit protest, targets US trade deal

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday alleged that its members were subjected to “harassment” following protests held during the recent AI Summit, where the organisation had opposed a proposed trade deal with the United States.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the demonstration was aimed at flagging concerns over what he described as a “compromised” agreement that could adversely affect key sectors of the economy.

“It is well known that we staged a protest during the AI Summit. The sole objective was to highlight how the government entered into this trade deal in a compromised manner,” Chib said.

He claimed the proposed deal would be “detrimental to the people of the nation, particularly farmers”, and warned that it could also impact the textile sector. Chib further alleged that the agreement posed risks to India’s data sovereignty.

“The nation’s data, which is our greatest asset, could potentially be transferred to the United States free of cost. This would result in losses for citizens and damage key sectors,” he said.