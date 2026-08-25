Youth Congress protests at BJP office, seeks Shah’s resignation over pellet gun use
Youth Congress protests at BJP office, demands Amit Shah’s resignation over alleged pellet gun use during student agitation
Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of pellet guns during the ongoing student agitation.
The protesters raised slogans against the Union government and accused it of using excessive force against students participating in the agitation.
The Youth Congress alleged that the use of pellet guns against protesters was unacceptable and demanded accountability from the Union Home Ministry for the action taken during the student protests.
The demonstration was held outside the BJP office as the Congress youth wing stepped up its criticism of the government's handling of the agitation.
The protesters sought Shah's resignation, holding the Home Minister responsible for the alleged use of pellet guns during the protests.
The Youth Congress has also demanded that the government address the grievances raised by the protesting students and ensure that demonstrations are handled without the use of excessive force.
The protest comes amid continuing political tensions over the student agitation, with the Opposition targeting the government over its response to protesters.
BJP and the Union government have yet to respond to the Youth Congress's demand for Shah's resignation in connection with the allegations.