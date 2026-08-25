Youth Congress protests at BJP office, seeks Shah’s resignation over pellet gun use

Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of pellet guns during the ongoing student agitation.

The protesters raised slogans against the Union government and accused it of using excessive force against students participating in the agitation.

The Youth Congress alleged that the use of pellet guns against protesters was unacceptable and demanded accountability from the Union Home Ministry for the action taken during the student protests.

The demonstration was held outside the BJP office as the Congress youth wing stepped up its criticism of the government's handling of the agitation.