BTS 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour to continue with April dates in Las Vegas

In addition, the group's event 'Live Play in Las Vegas' will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, reports 'Variety'. Earlier, the group had announced its concert dates in Seoul, South Korea as March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.



As per 'Variety', the Seoul Olympic Stadium performances will mark BTS' first in its home country since 2019. According to Billboard, the group's tour dates in L.A. grossed $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold -- the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.