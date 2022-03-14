I hate item songs, I don't even know why they are even called item songs, says singer Eshaan Sahney
Eshaan Sahney is a young and talented singer/composer who has made a place for himself in today's bustling music industry
Ehsaan Sahney is a young and talented singer/composer who has made a place for himself in today's bustling music industry. In this conversation, he reveals that only talent is not enough to carry you on the path of success in this industry, you also need finance, planning and a lot of hard work.
1.How did you get into music?
Our family is into music since generations. My great grandfather, my grandfather - The Music Mogul Prof. Tej Bahadur Sahney, my dad, my chacha, my brother-- everyone. It was my destiny to be a musician . I breathe music
2. How did your family react when they heard that you wanted to pursue your career as a singer?
They were worried at first as the entertainment industry is very unstable. Then the Goddess started Blessing me and things started changing for me magically. Now they are relaxed and content. I always see a smile on their faces when they see me on TV or hear my songs on radio.
3. What’s your take on the increasing influence of Punjabi pop in Bollywood music?
Yeh toh hona hi tha sooner or later. I have lived and travelled almost every part of the country. People love Punjabi songs and beats , even if they are unable to understand the language. I have been to many places where people can not even speak Hindi properly but still they love Punjabi songs only because of the beats and music. So it's obvious , Punjabi songs are dominating Bollywood .
4. Item songs are becoming important. They are mostly jarring and not original and, at times, vulgar as well. What’s your take on them?
Personally speaking, I hate item songs. I don't even know why they are even called item songs. They literally convert a wonderful song into a Dance bar song including the vulgar lyrics and choreography.
5.What are your upcoming projects?
Working on many projects with T series and other things are also in the pipeline . Let it be a surprise for now ...
6. What advice you would like to give the people who want to pursue their career in music?
It's a very expensive business to be very honest. Think ten times before you choose music as your career because only talent will not take you to places. Make a plan, Prepare for it, only then take the final decision about this career. There are many singers with magical voice, still they stand no where due to lack of finance. Destiny also plays an important role. You can always try your luck. You never know what's gonna happen .
7. Where do you see yourself in next 5 yrs?
I want every kid, every man, every woman singing my songs. Even participants in reality shows too choosing my songs to sing is what I wish to see.