Jonita Gandhi's punjabi music video 'Mera Jee Karda' director Diljot Garcha heaps praises on her

Punjabi music director Diljot Garcha is best known for his work in songs like ‘Mera Jee Karda’ by Deep Jandu and Jonita Gandhi, ‘Gallan Ne 2’, ‘Front Fire’, ‘Nachna Payu’ by Deep Jandu, ‘Gumaan’, ‘Kinaare’ by Sharry Mann and has also given visual effects to Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Lover

The director recalls working with Jonita Gandhi for her first punjabi track Mera Jee Karda alongside Deep Jandu.