Jonita Gandhi's punjabi music video 'Mera Jee Karda' director Diljot Garcha heaps praises on her
Punjabi music director Diljot Garcha is best known for his work in songs like ‘Mera Jee Karda’ by Deep Jandu and Jonita Gandhi, ‘Gallan Ne 2’, ‘Front Fire’, ‘Nachna Payu’ by Deep Jandu, ‘Gumaan’, ‘Kinaare’ by Sharry Mann and has also given visual effects to Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Lover
The director recalls working with Jonita Gandhi for her first punjabi track Mera Jee Karda alongside Deep Jandu.
Recalling his working experience with Jonita Gandhi he says,"She's a very talented and thorough professional. It was her first punjabi song but it didn't felt like as she is a very effortless performer. It's such pleasure listening to her voice. I feel absolutely blessed to work with her and would love to work again if we get a chance to collaborate. She is a versatile singer with songs of different languages and genre in her kitty. She is very humble and down to earth as a person and I really enjoyed working."
Talking about Deep Jandu he tells,"It feels like homely working with him. We have known each other for a long time since we both are from Toronto. It's an amazing experience to work with a star like him and I feel very grateful. He was very cooperative and gave comfortable space to work with."
Sharing about the song he says,"Mera Jee Karda is an urban Punjabi track about two people who love each other but are separated by physical distance. It's kind of a long-distance relationship type of situation, which makes it super relatable for listeners. The song was produced by another amazing artist from Toronto, J-Statik, and the lyrics are written by the very talented Akal Inder. The entire team behind the song is amazing and awesome to work with."