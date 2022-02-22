The Weeknd's immersive music special, 'The Dawn FM Experience' heads to OTT

As per 'Variety', music from the show will be available for fans to stream as an eight-track live EP exclusively on Amazon Music. Starting at 12 p.m. PT or 3 p.m. ET on February 25, an exclusive merch capsule celebrating the special will also be available in the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop and in the Amazon Music app to commemorate the musical event.



Created by The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and Micah Bickham, who has also taken the onus of directing the special, 'The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience' has been produced by XO Records and Contrast Films with La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Ed Walker executive producing the special.